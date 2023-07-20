Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for peace, harmony during Muharram

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Capt (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhry in a statement on Thursday called on the masses to avoid any kind of sectarian hatred, or hateful communalism and maintain inter-sect harmony among themselves

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :

Chaudhry said that steps have been taken to promote harmony to maintain law and order in the district, urging social media users, to not broadcast or share any hateful content, instead of commenting on any hateful content report it to the relevant authorities in time so that legal action can be taken against culprits.

Masses were requested to refrain to indulge in any controversial religious and sectarian content, he said adding that respect each other, respect the opinions of others, and maintain harmony.

Restoring the law and order situation during Muharram is the top priority of the police for which no effort will be spared, he added.

He further said that the Mirpurkhas police have set rules and regulations regarding Muharram.

APP-SHR