Open Menu

Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Calls For Peace, Harmony During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) calls for peace, harmony during Muharram

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Capt (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhry in a statement on Thursday called on the masses to avoid any kind of sectarian hatred, or hateful communalism and maintain inter-sect harmony among themselves

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Capt (Rtd) Asad Ali Chaudhry in a statement on Thursday called on the masses to avoid any kind of sectarian hatred, or hateful communalism and maintain inter-sect harmony among themselves.

Chaudhry said that steps have been taken to promote harmony to maintain law and order in the district, urging social media users, to not broadcast or share any hateful content, instead of commenting on any hateful content report it to the relevant authorities in time so that legal action can be taken against culprits.

Masses were requested to refrain to indulge in any controversial religious and sectarian content, he said adding that respect each other, respect the opinions of others, and maintain harmony.

Restoring the law and order situation during Muharram is the top priority of the police for which no effort will be spared, he added.

He further said that the Mirpurkhas police have set rules and regulations regarding Muharram.

APP-SHR

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Social Media Asad Ali Share Top Muharram

Recent Stories

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down p ..

Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum dealers warns to shut down petrol pumps on July 22

3 minutes ago
 Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's marty ..

Religious scholars commemorate Hazrat Umar's martyrdom day highlighting his achi ..

3 minutes ago
 Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Fina ..

Senate body briefed on 55 recommendations for Financial Budget, 2023

7 minutes ago
 TikTok publishes its Q1 2023 community guidelines ..

TikTok publishes its Q1 2023 community guidelines enforcement report

9 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital's abandoned bodies: PMA demands r ..

Nishtar Hospital's abandoned bodies: PMA demands restoration of doctors

9 minutes ago
 Budapest Says Waiting for Report on How Kiev Spent ..

Budapest Says Waiting for Report on How Kiev Spent Funds Allocated Within EU Mec ..

7 minutes ago
Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fr ..

Shakira in legal trouble for alleged income tax fraud

30 minutes ago
 EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Taliban Ov ..

EU Expands Individual Sanctions Against Taliban Over Women Rights Violations - B ..

9 minutes ago
 US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitari ..

US Announces Over $380Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Africa - Blinken

19 minutes ago
 Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region ..

Kabul Expo attracts over 600 investors from region, including Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP ..

87 Muharram processions most sensitive; Addl. IGP Karachi

19 minutes ago
 Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stock ..

Iraq expels Sweden envoy as Koran stomped in Stockholm

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan