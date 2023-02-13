Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Arif Azi reviews security arrangements of PSX

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Arif Aziz on Monday visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and reviewed the security arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Arif Aziz on Monday visited the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) and reviewed the security arrangements.

The SSP met the psx officials, where he was briefed about the security and other arrangements at the Stock Exchange, said a spokesperson of the District City Police Karachi.

He assured the officials concerned to immediately resolve their problems regarding security arrangements.

Aziz directed the SDP Kharadar and SHO Methadar to provide more foolproof security.

He also checked the CCTV cameras installed in the Stock Exchange and issued necessary instructions on the spot.