Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Ensures Foolproof Security For Women Rally

Thu 05th March 2020 | 03:45 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday directed his departments concerned, special branch, DIB and SHOs of the Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo on Thursday directed his departments concerned, special branch, DIB and SHOs of the Sukkur to ensure foolproof security arrangements for participants of the rally in connection of International Women Day, being observed here on March (Sunday) in the Sukkur district.

He was presiding over a meeting held at his office here to review security arrangements for the event. He directed the officers to utilize all resources and deploy police at several points specially routes from Lab-e- Mehran to Sukkur Press Club points.

He also asked to remove encroachments on route of the main rally.

More Stories From Pakistan

