Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) For Pre-emptive Measures In Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:18 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Asad Irfan Ali Samo has said that foolproof security will be ensured during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.
He directed police officials to take pre-emptive steps to ensure law and order situation.
He said this while talking to participants of a meeting on security for Muharram-ul-Harram at his office on Monday.
SSP Sukkur said that security cards would be issued to the members ofthe Peace Committee to maintain peace.