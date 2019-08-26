UrduPoint.com
Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) For Pre-emptive Measures In Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Asad Irfan Ali Samo has said that foolproof security will be ensured during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Asad Irfan Ali Samo has said that foolproof security will be ensured during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed police officials to take pre-emptive steps to ensure law and order situation.

He said this while talking to participants of a meeting on security for Muharram-ul-Harram at his office on Monday.

SSP Sukkur said that security cards would be issued to the members ofthe Peace Committee to maintain peace.

