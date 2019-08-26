Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for pre-emptive measures in Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Asad Irfan Ali Samo has said that foolproof security will be ensured during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He directed police officials to take pre-emptive steps to ensure law and order situation.

He said this while talking to participants of a meeting on security for Muharram-ul-Harram at his office on Monday.

SSP Sukkur said that security cards would be issued to the members ofthe Peace Committee to maintain peace.