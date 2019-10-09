Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Furrukh Ali Lanjar holds 'Khuli Kachehri'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Furrukh Ali Lanjar on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Zone, held a 'Khuli Kachehri' at a remote area of Katcha Bindi, here on Tuesday

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Furrukh Ali Lanjar on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Zone, held a 'Khuli Kachehri' at a remote area of Katcha Bindi, here on Tuesday.

The Kachehri was attended by a large number of people. On the occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

People lodged their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of complaints.