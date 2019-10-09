UrduPoint.com
Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Ghotki Furrukh Ali Lanjar Holds 'Khuli Kachehri'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:47 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Furrukh Ali Lanjar holds 'Khuli Kachehri'

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki Furrukh Ali Lanjar on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur Zone, held a 'Khuli Kachehri' at a remote area of Katcha Bindi, here on Tuesday

The Kachehri was attended by a large number of people. On the occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

The Kachehri was attended by a large number of people. On the occasion, police officers concerned were also present.

People lodged their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of complaints.

