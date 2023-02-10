UrduPoint.com

Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP) Investigation Holds 'Khuli Kutchery' To Address Complaints Of Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 08:52 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Rawalpindi, Zunera Azfar under the Punjab government's open door policy held a 'Khuli Kutchery' here on Friday in Police Lines Headquarters to address the complaints of the people

According to a Police spokesman, the SSP issued directives to the officers concerned to take action and submit detailed reports on the complaints submitted by the citizens in 'Khuli Kutchery'.

She directed the officers concerned to issue a show-cause notice to Sub-Inspector Sibt ul Hassan of Pirwadhai police station on the poor investigation.

She said negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.

She further said the 'Khuli Kutcheries' were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

She issued orders to the officers to complete inquiries and send reports within the given time frame. All-out efforts were being made to ensure the dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standards in the district, she added.

The spokesman informed that the Senior Police Officers were holding 'Khuli Kutcheries' here to provide relief to the citizens.

