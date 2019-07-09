Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) launches plantation campaign

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Ali Samo launched plantation campaign by planting a tree at his office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said during the campaign 1,000 trees will be planted in different police stations, police lines and all subordinate offices in Sukkur.

Everyone should not only plant at least one tree but should also protect it for its survival, he said.