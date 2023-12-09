Open Menu

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajmal held an open court (Khuli Katchery) in People’s Colony police station here on Saturday to hear public complaints.

A large number of people attended the Khuli Katchery and presented their applications, complaining mostly against police. The SSP heard all the complainants and issued directives for redress of the complaints on a priority basis.

He also directed police officers to evolve a comprehensive strategy for the arrest of criminals and provision of security to the lives and properties of people.

