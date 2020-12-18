UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Traffic Wardens Complete Promotion Course

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Senior traffic wardens complete promotion course

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :A four-day training course for promotion of 100 senior traffic wardens was completed on Friday, under the auspices of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at the Chung Training College.

According to a spokesperson, the trainees were briefed about the PSCA working by Operations Commander PPIC-3 SP Asim Jasra.

PPIC-3 DSP Coordination Asghar Goriya also took the officers to various departments of the Authority and briefed them about the sections.

Among the participants in the training course, 100 inspectors from all over Punjab were also given training at the Operation and Monitoring Centre, 15 Call Centre, and PUCAR 15 Centre.

The trainees were also briefed about Advanced Traffic Management and e-Challaning systems.

More Stories From Pakistan

