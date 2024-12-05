Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, climate, security

Melinda Bohannon, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s (FCDO) Director General for Humanitarian and Development, concluded her first official visit to Pakistan on Thursday, marking a decade of impactful UK-funded initiatives and reinforcing ties in critical sectors

During her three-day visit, Bohannon celebrated 10 years of the UK’s £155 million investment in Karandaaz, a programme that has supported over 1.1 million jobs—more than half of which were for women—and generated over PKR 230 billion in additional business income across Pakistan.

She held discussions with Pakistan’s Finance Minister on the country’s IMF-supported economic reforms and ongoing UK technical assistance.

Bohannon also acknowledged the significant milestone of launching Pakistan’s first National Sex Offender Register, meeting the Anti-Rape Act Sub-Committee chaired by the Secretary of Law and Justice.

Highlighting the UK’s commitment to climate action, she opened the final session of the British High Commission’s Chevening ‘Climate Connects’ debate series, focusing on progress made at COP29.

The series explored themes of green growth and urbanisation in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

In Haripur, Bohannon praised local teachers and health workers delivering education and family planning services, supported by UK-funded schools and mobile medical camps.

She also visited a groundwater recharging project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where cost-effective, nature-based solutions are helping communities tackle climate challenges.

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bohannon met with young disabled women leaders advocating for inclusion and accessibility. Their efforts, supported by the British High Commission, include distributing disability cards, promoting accessible transportation, and lobbying for job quotas.

Reflecting on her visit, Bohannon said, “The inspirational individuals I met, from teachers to entrepreneurs, are the heart of driving change in Pakistan. The UK remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s development priorities.”