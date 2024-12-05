Open Menu

Senior UK Official Visits Pakistan, Strengthens Partnerships In Development, Climate, Security

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 06:36 PM

Senior UK official visits Pakistan, strengthens partnerships in development, climate, security

Melinda Bohannon, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s (FCDO) Director General for Humanitarian and Development, concluded her first official visit to Pakistan on Thursday, marking a decade of impactful UK-funded initiatives and reinforcing ties in critical sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Melinda Bohannon, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office’s (FCDO) Director General for Humanitarian and Development, concluded her first official visit to Pakistan on Thursday, marking a decade of impactful UK-funded initiatives and reinforcing ties in critical sectors.

During her three-day visit, Bohannon celebrated 10 years of the UK’s £155 million investment in Karandaaz, a programme that has supported over 1.1 million jobs—more than half of which were for women—and generated over PKR 230 billion in additional business income across Pakistan.

She held discussions with Pakistan’s Finance Minister on the country’s IMF-supported economic reforms and ongoing UK technical assistance.

Bohannon also acknowledged the significant milestone of launching Pakistan’s first National Sex Offender Register, meeting the Anti-Rape Act Sub-Committee chaired by the Secretary of Law and Justice.

Highlighting the UK’s commitment to climate action, she opened the final session of the British High Commission’s Chevening ‘Climate Connects’ debate series, focusing on progress made at COP29.

The series explored themes of green growth and urbanisation in Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

In Haripur, Bohannon praised local teachers and health workers delivering education and family planning services, supported by UK-funded schools and mobile medical camps.

She also visited a groundwater recharging project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where cost-effective, nature-based solutions are helping communities tackle climate challenges.

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Bohannon met with young disabled women leaders advocating for inclusion and accessibility. Their efforts, supported by the British High Commission, include distributing disability cards, promoting accessible transportation, and lobbying for job quotas.

Reflecting on her visit, Bohannon said, “The inspirational individuals I met, from teachers to entrepreneurs, are the heart of driving change in Pakistan. The UK remains committed to supporting Pakistan’s development priorities.”

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan UK Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Mobile Visit Job Young Progress Haripur Pakistani Rupee Women Family From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: ..

Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank

40 seconds ago
 ADB mission reviews implementation of power transm ..

ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..

5 minutes ago
 EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in gov ..

EU delegation, minister discuss cooperation in governance, human capital develop ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirma ..

Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attends 15th convocation ce ..

5 minutes ago
 ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricke ..

ICC Chair Jay Shah embarks on a new era for cricket with a visit to the ICC Head ..

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the ..

Khawaja Rameez Hassan appointed coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Religious ..

1 hour ago
KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development ..

KP TEVTA, RETP sign MoU to boost skill development, employment opportunities

5 minutes ago
 Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and g ..

Shell, Norway's Equinor to form joint UK oil and gas firm

2 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 3,134 more points

2 minutes ago
 Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France ..

Bit-coin breaks $100,000; stocks diverge on France, S.Korea crises

2 minutes ago
 Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, ..

Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title

2 minutes ago
 ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recogn ..

ACE Money Transfer: A Global Fintech Leader Recognised by State Bank of Pakistan ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan