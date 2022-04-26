Senior UN official slams deadly attack in Karachi University

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, strongly condemned Tuesday's attack in Karachi University, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the resulting loss of life

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, Julien Harneis, strongly condemned Tuesday's attack in Karachi University, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the resulting loss of life.

In a statement released by UN spokesman's office in New York, Harneis said attacks that deliberately target education, teachers, and places of learning, were particularly condemnable, and sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims - both in Pakistan and in China.

Three Chinese nationals were among those killed in the terrorist attack at the University's Confucius Institute.