UrduPoint.com

Senior Vice President And Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz For Promoting Positive Behavior, Constructive Thinking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for promoting positive behavior, constructive thinking

Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, terming the party social media team an asset, has called upon the need to promote positive behavior and constructive thinking in the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, terming the party social media team an asset, has called upon the need to promote positive behavior and constructive thinking in the society.

Presiding over a meeting of PML-N's social media team here, she praised the dedication of social media team and added that educated and bright minded youth of the country should play their positive role on social media. She invited the youth to become part of the social media team on QR code.

She said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believed in tolerance and moral values, adding that social media team remained steadfast during previous PTI black regime. Maryam asked the youth to believe in facts and truth and work for eliminating division from the society besides promoting unity.

She said that PTI promoted hate and division in the society and always spoke lies before the nation.

The meeting reviewed various suggestions to make social media more active.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Moral From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Qu ..

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Quetta on Sunday

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

48 minutes ago
 IIOJK women delegation calls on Azad Jammu and Kas ..

IIOJK women delegation calls on Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sard ..

1 minute ago
 Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

Barrister Sultan meets US Congresswoman

1 minute ago
 UN 'Education Cannot Wait' Fund Calls for Urgent F ..

UN 'Education Cannot Wait' Fund Calls for Urgent Funding to Support 222Mln Child ..

1 minute ago
 Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed ..

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed reviews revenue recoveries

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.