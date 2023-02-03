Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz for promoting positive behavior, constructive thinking

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, terming the party social media team an asset, has called upon the need to promote positive behavior and constructive thinking in the society.

Presiding over a meeting of PML-N's social media team here, she praised the dedication of social media team and added that educated and bright minded youth of the country should play their positive role on social media. She invited the youth to become part of the social media team on QR code.

She said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif believed in tolerance and moral values, adding that social media team remained steadfast during previous PTI black regime. Maryam asked the youth to believe in facts and truth and work for eliminating division from the society besides promoting unity.

She said that PTI promoted hate and division in the society and always spoke lies before the nation.

The meeting reviewed various suggestions to make social media more active.