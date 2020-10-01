Senior woman injured in Indian unprovoked CFV along LoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Indian army on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked cease fire violation (CFV) using automatics and heavy mortars in Jandrot Sector along the line of control (LoC) that left a senior woman injured.

The Indian troops were deliberately targeting civilian population, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

A 65 years old woman in Kathar village got injured due to Indian army's firing, it added.