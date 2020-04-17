UrduPoint.com
Senitization Walk Through Gate Installed At Govt Degree College Booni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 01:05 PM

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Sanitization walk through gate has been installed at Government Girls Degree College (GGDC) Booni by the district administration to protect people from coronavirus pandemic.

On the directions of Shah Saud, Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Muhammad Irfanud Din, Additional Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral along with Tehsil Muncipal Officer and Tehsildar Mastuj, Tehsildar Mulkhow Torkhow visited quarantine centres and inaugurated sanitisation walk through gate in Government Girls Degree College Booni.

The ADC met with people at quarantine centers and asked about their problems.

People were told to keep social distancing and wash hands with soaps besides avoided crowded places imperative to win fight against coronavirus.

