PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The 11-year-old son of senior journalist, Arif Yousufzai died while the minor daughter sustained critical burn wounds on Tuesday when a fire broke out at their house in Gulbarg area here.

The tragic incident took place during morning hours when apparently from gas leakage a big fire erupted that engulfed two rooms of the house within no time.

The son of Arif Yousufzai, named Mosa Arif and the daughter received critical burn injuries and were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital where Mosa succumbed to his wounds. The minor girl was later referred to Burn Unit Hayatabad Medical Complex. The fire fighter team of Rescue 1122 doused the after some efforts.

The deceased boy was later buried at enscetral graveyard in Tandkoi area of Swabi district amid moving scenes.

Large number of journalists, politicians and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.