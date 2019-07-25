Sensational 9987-foot Ganga, Choti at Bagh, AJK attracts tourists

The thrilling sense of reaching a less discovered sensational 9987-foot Ganga Choti in Bagh, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) was creating enthusiasm among large number of tourists who find it one of the most scenic and charming natural beauty spots of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The thrilling sense of reaching a less discovered sensational 9987-foot Ganga Choti in Bagh, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) was creating enthusiasm among large number of tourists who find it one of the most scenic and charming natural beauty spots of the world. Though local people were fully aware of its natural attractive landscape but the tourists had mostly no proper knowledge even about its existence until some groups occasionally found this place and informed other people using social media and other digital resources.

The Ganga Choti is 18 km away from Sudhan Gali (Bagh) and 64 km away from AJK Capital City Muzaffarabad and offers beautiful view of tree-covered range of high mountains in all its directions.� The tourists, coming from all parts of Pakistan even Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa (KP) and Balochistan first reach base camp originally four km away from the Ganga Choti. Then they have to walk by foot to reach top of this peak also passing through two under construction link roads.

� According to the contractors, both these roads--one from Kopra to Ganga Choti and other from Jabarh to Bakhalq near top of the peak�would be completed till September providing tourists with better access to this recreational spot.

There are now also horses available at the base camp for those tourists especially children and women who find it hard to reach the peak by foot.

Muhammad Rashid, who came there from Mirpur with his family members for the whole season, said they have ten horses and they charge Rs. 600 for one way ride to the tourists.

"We also sell goats to the tourists who bring with them stoves and gas cylinders to cook food and enjoy it amid beautiful weather conditions," he said.

The temperature in the area often ranges from 10 degree to 20 degree but when it rains then the tourists have to use warm clothes and thick jackets to brave the chilly weather.� A single tent for a family is given for Rs. 1200 but most of the tourists use them only during the daytime because they return back before the sunset due to cold weather conditions.

� Hout Baloch, who came from Dera Murad Jamali (Balochistan) with a group of tourists, told this correspondent that when they came to know about the Ganga Choti they decided to visit this place.

"I can say that it is one of the most beautiful places in the world but unfortunately we were totally unaware about it," he said.

�� Sabir Awan, a small stall holder, said it was really unbelievable that he now earned more than Rs. 2000 daily by selling snacks, cold drinks, tea and qahwa as more were continuously coming to this place.

A local person named Najmuddin said there was a pond having a radius of 3 km near the Ganga Choti in the past and the people belonging to all religions used to visit this place to perform rituals.� AJK Minister for Information and Tourism Raja Mushtaq Ahmad Minhas told �that a modern guesthouse costing rupees eight million would be built at the base camp of the Ganga Choti for which necessary modalities are being sorted out to initiate this project in the coming months.� "The Ganga Choti is undiscovered treasure trove of natural beautiful and a large number of people had started visiting this spot from the start of this summer season. Keeping in view the interest of the tourists we are also planning to build a hiking track to the top of the peak," he said. �Dilating upon the prospects of the tourism in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir he said they are pursuing many projects under comprehensive Tourism Corridor Programme under which many archaeological sites would also be preserved with the help of the international experts. �He informed that an international Paragliding Event would be held at tourist spot Pir Chenasi from September 27 to October 1 and the paragliders from 50 countries would take part in this event that is expected to be witnessed by almost one-and-half lakh people from all over the country.