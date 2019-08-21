Sensible plantation to help counter pollution: Murtaza Wahab

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for law, environment and coastal development said that Extensive and sensible plantation as well as protection of trees coupled with meaningful reduction in the use of plastic bags could help counter environmental degradation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for law, environment and coastal development said that Extensive and sensible plantation as well as protection of trees coupled with meaningful reduction in the use of plastic bags could help counter environmental degradation.

Addressing the participants of a seminar organized by University of Karachi here on Wednesday he appreciated its faculty members and students to be first in implementing the use of plastic bags in their campus.

"You are among those who have welcomed the decision of Sindh government to put ban on the use of plastic bags by implementing in letter and spirit the provincial governments initiative," he said.

The Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister said no government could bring changes for good of a society and that public support was prerequisite to successfully run and implement its drive.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab referring to his personal experiences during the recent showers in Karachi said sewerage lines could not be cleared of rainwater as most of them were filled with pile of plastic bags and solid waste material.

"They had factually clogged the entire drainage system," he said and regretted that people as a practice can be witnessed throwing plastic bags carelessly.

"We have to create awareness among masses that they should not use plastic bags anymore and put their garbage at the designated dumping sites," emphasized the Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister.

As for legislation done by provincial and Federal governments for protection of environment, he said this is finalized after deliberations on each and every single aspect of proposed law.

"Public representatives in the parliament adopt it for the betterment of the society and such efforts are needed to be necessarily complimented by due realization among people about their importance," he said.

Concerted efforts were cited to be required to create public awareness regarding the laws so that it could be executed in letter and spirit.

With regard to plantation campaign launched by UoK, prior to the seminar, he said every sapling planted to mark the occasion needed to be properly protected and nurtured.

Murtaza Wahab urged every citizen of the province to take part in the plantation drive launched by CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on August 14.

He assured that provincial government would provide every possible support to the organizations and group of citizens keen to be part of the exercise.

Vice Chancellor, University of Karachi, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on the occasion referred to environmental issues faced by the metropolis and its biophysical impact.

"Air pollution, lack of proper waste management infrastructure along with degradation of water bodies are among some of the major environmental challenges in Karachi," he said.

Dr. Iraqi agreed with the chief guest that laws were passed to facilitate public and people too should comply with the same for the larger good of the society.

Reiterating UoK's commitment towards the cause of environmental safety of the country, he said varsity has set a roadmap for the same.

Dr Khalid Iraqi also referred to measures adopted by the university to develop linkages in the field of environment including installation of pollution control technology through consultation and under technical guidance of internationally known experts.

On the occasion Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister,Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Vice Chancellor of Karachi University,Dr Khalid Iraqi, deans of all its faculties planted saplings as part of a three-day plantation drive in the campus.