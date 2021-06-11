UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sensible Use Of Water Highly Important: Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sensible use of water highly important: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Friday that sensible use of water was vital to protect coming generations from water shortage.

He said this while addressing a convention on 'Save Water save Life' held under the ageis of Insaf Lawyers Forum here.

He said: "Many countries save 40 per cent water while Pakistan only saves 10 per cent water which is alarming.

" He said the incumbent government was working on various projects to increase the water saving capacity from 13 million acre ft to 25 million acre ft so that country may not face water shortage for agriculture purposes and drinking.

Mohsin Khan Leghari said that it was highly important to stop wastage of water and added that water issue should be tackled seriously.

Punjab Insaf Lawyers Forum President Syed Anees Ali Hashmi and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Punjab Water Lawyers Agriculture Mohsin Khan May From Government Million

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

12 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

31 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

31 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

46 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.