Sensitization drive for school students about Urban issues held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Urban Policy & Planning Unit Department in collaboration with Peshawar Police and Water & Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) has conducted one-day sensitization drive on educating school students about urban issues for building a civilized society here on Wednesday.

The drive has been started here in the Government Higher Secondary School No. 4 Peshawar, targeting students of age between 15 to 20 for sensitizing on basic urban issues including traffic rules and sanitation related.

It is pertinent to mention that Urban Policy & Planning Unit has designed a comprehensive awareness campaign for the students of government schools. Urban Policy & Planning Unit in collaboration with Water & Sanitation Services Company Peshawar and City Traffic Police Peshawar (Traffic Wardens Peshawar) would visit schools for holding awareness sessions with students where students would be sensitized over above essential urban issues.

The students would also be involved practically in several activities like chart designing, delivering speeches, and skits on identified themes.

Under this awareness drive the representatives of the Traffic Police and WSSP delivered lectures for sensitizing students regarding traffic rules and sanitation issues.

The students were educated on importance of following traffic rules and regulation, as well they were realized to maintain proper sanitation disposals at school, street and their respective communities.

Speaking on the occasion Executive Director UPPU, Inayatullah Wasim hoped that the students present today in Hall would play role as a government ambassador and would raise awareness in their respective communities regarding what they learned here. He added that UPPU would carry on conducting similar awareness session in all government school not only to educate students on urban issues but also to carry environmental education into their homes and communities.

Sustainability of the Program, holding awareness events in schools on routine basis, depends on forming a ten-member Behavior Change Committee (BCC) under this program in each school.

The BCCs would continuously hold such activities to educate students, accordingly, persuading students to be future social change agents and encourage others to take serious and effective action towards critical urban issues of the day, added by Executive Director.