Sensitization session for MPAs on countering child abuse

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A sensitization session for the members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on countering the menace of child abuse was held at Assembly Secretariat with Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani here on Monday.

The session was jointly organized by KP Assembly, Blue Veins and Child Commission KP for bringing together key stakeholders like CSOs, Health, Social Welfare & Police Departments to discuss and prepare a clear roadmap for the establishment of responsive and coordinated child protection system.

The participants of the session were told that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had registered 184 cases of child sexual abuse during the first eight months of the current year and arrested 235 accused nominated in the cases. The police data for the period shows that of the total registered cases, four were related to murder after assault.

Statistics of the cases shows that Dera Ismail Khan District had topped the list with 34 cases of sexual assault against children.

The provincial capital reported 26 cases while Mardan registered 19 cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker KP Assembly, Mushatq Ahmad Ghani said that government is committed to take practical steps for saving children from all sorts of threats that endanger them including all forms of violence and exploitation.

He said that they aim to strengthen protective environment for children in KP. He emphasized that KP surely needs to break new ground and set itself as a leader in establishing a public coordinated child protection case management and referral.

Qamar Naseem, Program Coordinator Blue Veins said that they encourage all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Pakistan a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities.