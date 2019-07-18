Aimed at sensitizing police officials on the newly enacted Transgender Person's Protection of Rights Act 2018, a training session was jointly organized by TransAction, Blue Veins and Peshawar Police in the Police Line Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Aimed at sensitizing police officials on the newly enacted Transgender Person's Protection of Rights Act 2018, a training session was jointly organized by TransAction, Blue Veins and Peshawar Police in the Police Line Peshawar.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, 32 Moharars from all police stations of Peshawar and officers of different ranks participated in the sensitization session.

The training session aimed to educate police officers about transgender rights and issues and the concerns of the transgender community in Peshawar, in order to improve police conduct, services, and protection of gender variant community.

The training session called for change of approach in dealing of matters relating to transgender persons.

It was highlighted that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 not only ensures right to self identity but it also spells out their fundamental rights, including to inheritance, education, employment, vote, holding of public office, health, assembly, access to public spaces and property for example. The law thus confirms that transgender persons enjoy all the rights that the nation's constitution grants its citizens.

SSP Coordination Waseem Khan Said "The broad goal of the sensitization sessions and trainings with police officials is to explore the issues, stigma and challenges transgender community face as a marginalized community while accessing to police stations and ensure that they have a clear understanding of their responsibilities when they engage with transgender community in their official capacity".

Qamar Naseem, a transgender rights Activist thanked IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, CCPO, SSP operation, SSP coordination and SP Headquarter for their sensitivity towards transgender community and giving them a chance to directly interact with the police officials.

He said "When members from the transgender community speak out and share their unique experiences and personal challenges, they spread awareness of the intolerance faced by them, spark more open dialogue, and serve as support systems and source of healing for those impacted by incidents of hate".

He moreover said "It is through dialogue of shared experience that communities of all kinds may begin to understand and empathize with the particular challenges faced by the transgender community".

"We anticipate that sensitization sessions with police officials of different ranks will bring about attitudinal change that greatly affects how the police enforce the rule of law and to make the necessary recommendations to incorporate inclusion of transgender issues and rights in the formal training programs of police and standard procedures of the police force" said SP Headquarter Peshawar Abdul Salam Khalid.

Farzana Jan, President of Trans Action said that "We have been facing human rights violations. The legal recognition of transgender community is a 'battle half won in ensuring our rights as equal Pakistani citizens. "I have always believed that everyone is a potential all, we must also engage with the police and sensitize them about the challenges we face."Nayab Ali, a Transgender Rights Activists Said" There is need to focus on raising awareness of the issues concerning transgender people in KP and cultivate a supportive, empowering and non-judgmental environment for them in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province".