Sensitization Workshop on 7th Population and Housing Census held in AJK .

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Sixth sensitization workshop in connection with the forthcoming 7th Population and Housing Census 2022, the first ever Digital Census in Pakistan was organized by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) at University of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, on Monday.

The one-day workshop featured the sensitization of the researchers, academia, policy makers as well as the public, as it symbolizes the critical synergetic relationship that will exist between the PBS and the stakeholders throughout the gigantic national activity. The event covered Keynote speeches, Presentation on 7th Population and Housing Census 2022-First Ever Digital Census, discussion session between the stakeholders and PBS.

Prof. Dr. M. Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor, University of AJ&K was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Mr. Ayazudin, Member Census & Survey, Mr. Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member Support Services PBS, Ms. Rabia Awan, Director Census Project Management Unit along with other Directors/Senior Officers from PBS Islamabad and Muzaffarabad AJ&K hosted the event.

Prof. Dr. M. Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor, University of AJK in his inaugural address, congratulated PBS for organizing sensitization workshop on Population and Housing Census and appreciated the initiative of Census Awareness Workshops. Member Support Services PBS, Mr. Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, in his comprehensive presentation highlighted the recommendations of Census Advisory Committee for conduct of the 7th Population & Housing Census-2022. Further, he informed audience that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics has decided to conduct the next census digitally through tablets along with geo-tagging of every structure for real time monitoring, complete coverage and quality data. This initiative is in lines with Prime Minister's vision of Digital Pakistan.

After decision of CCI, this time PBS is going to conduct Census only after five years' intervals for the first time. To improve the data quality and acceptability of census results PBS is going to use latest tools and technologies and adopting the best international practices. Further the questionnaire has been drafted by the technical committee to address the objectives of the census. All the above mentioned efforts have been made to address the issues identified in Population & Housing Census 2017. He emphasized that the workshop was important for involvement of stakeholders specially Government organizations, researchers and data users from planning stage. The liaison with stakeholders will be continued till finalization of result and Data Dissemination stage.

Mrs. Midhat Shahzad, Secretary Information and Technology, AJK, appreciated the initiative of digital census 2022. She said that census Data is of significant importance for Researcher and experts. She further added that Data mining tools and technologies should be used to explore census data. Ms. Taqdees Gillani MLA Parliamentary Secretary for Primary Secondary Elementary and Higher education in her address appreciated the efforts of PBS team. She assured all possible cooperation from her department.

During Q/A session, all queries of the participants related to Digitization process of Census 2022 were addressed.

Mr. Akram Sohail, formal Secretary of AJ&K in his closing remarks appreciated the efforts of PBS and hoped that they will work with dedication to accomplish the gigantic task of Digital Census. Further, he admired the efforts of the Provincial Office of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and Member Support Services PBS for successfully organizing the sensitization workshop.