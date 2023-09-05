Open Menu

Sensitizing Pakistani Youth Crucial To Cope Climate Change: British Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott Tuesday stressed the need to empower Pakistan's youth to lead the response against the contemporary challenges particularly climate change.

She made the remarks during an event organized by Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO) in connection 'International Youth Day' here in Islamabad.

"Today's celebration by the VSO celebrated all that Pakistan's dynamic youth have achieved, and was also a reminder of the importance of ensuring every child gets a good education." The envoy added.

Highlighting the organization's objectives to formalize and improve existing Volunteer Policy, the Country Representative of VSO, Seher Afsheen underscored the invaluable support provided by the UK.

She said education was vital for empowering youth for contributing to the nation's development prospects.�VSO is the world's leading international development charity that works through volunteers to create a fair world for everyone. VSO has been working in Pakistan since 1987 - during these three decades VSO has engaged the skills and expertise of 300 international volunteers and 3000+ national and community volunteers to support�livelihood, education, participation, governance, resilience, and youth initiatives.

