Sensitizing Public About Environmental Issues Need Of Hour: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Prime Minister's Special Aide for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Monday said it was need of the hour to sensitize general public about the prevailing environmental issues

Talking to APP, he said the environment was one of the top subjects of this century and Pakistan was amongst the most affected countries in the world.

Ashrafi said water scarcity was the burgeoning issue of our society but it was not being paid due attention by the quarters concerned and the masses.

Appreciating Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme, he said there was a dire need to plant more and more trees across the country as it was the basic source of water.

"Trees serve as natural sponges, collecting and filtering rainfall and releasing it slowly into streams and rivers, and are the most effective land cover for maintenance of water quality, elaborated.

He urged the Ulema and Mashaikh to raise environmental issues particularly in the public gatherings and let them realize their social, moral and religious obligations to cope with the situation accordingly.

