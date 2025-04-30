Open Menu

Sensitizing Youth About Harmful Effects Of Drugs Urged

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Sensitizing youth about harmful effects of drugs urged

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A seminar regarding harmful effects of drugs on human lives and ways to get rid of them was organized at Government Graduate College Samanabad here on Wednesday.

The noted personalities from different walks of life participated in the seminar titled “Drug Awareness and Mental Health”.

Famous psychologist Prof Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar was the chief guest on the occasion while Principal of the college, Prof Dr. Muhammad Alam, General Secretary, Anti-Drug Association, Amna Akram, Prof Riaz Ahmed Qadri, and others were also present.

Dr.

Dogar said that organizing a seminar against drugs is a positive step which aims to protect the youth from the destructive effects of drugs and encourage them to lead a healthy life.

He urged the need to save the youth from the scourge of drugs, adding that it is the duty of educational institutions to provide awareness and sensitization to students against this scourge.

Amna Akram, General Secretary, Anti-Drug Society, mentioned the efforts of her organization towards the rehabilitation of drug addicts and emphasized that all sections of the society should work together to solve this problem.

