Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2025) The sentence given to former Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid showed that the courts are being controlled, said Advocate Faisal Chaudhary, the counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

While speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Imran Khan’s lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said that a series of Toshakhana cases is continuing, all of which are political cases without any real substance. He stated that the decision on the Al-Qadir Trust would be similar to previous judgments. He also mentioned that a fascist approach will be pursued against the founder of PTI and the party.

Faisal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan was of the view that the time for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had arrived. He further said that Khalid Khurshid’s sentence showed that the courts are being controlled, and they condemned the sentence. He added that the citizens’ and fundamental rights are being violated in the country.

He informed that Imran Khan had been offered to move to Bani Gala while in jail but he said he would not go to Bani Gala until the other party workers are released.

Faisal Chaudhry emphasized the importance of Imran Khan in Pakistan’s political system, saying that he could free the country from political and economic instability.

He further stated that while PTI was being crushed, the judiciary was silenced. There is an unofficial ban on airing the founder of PTI's statements and images. He demanded that the pressure placed on institutions be lifted.

Faisal Chaudhry said that in today’s round of talks, they would talk about a judicial commission and the release of their leadership. He added that until democracy is restored in the country, the investments could not come. The country's economic growth is at zero percent, inflation is rising, and the people are going abroad in search of jobs.

Imran Khan’s counsel stated that there is a faction within the government that does not want to see the negotiation process move forward.

Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja and other members would negotiate with the government today. He demanded that the negotiation committee met with Imran Khan.

He stated that Imran Khan is being held in jail while Hassan Niazi has been sentenced. He expressed that trials of civilians in the military courts are unjust. The civilian courts should try the civilians. The powerful institution is delivering sentences while the media and lawyers have no access.

Faisal Chaudhry said that it is the best time to bring Imran Khan out so that he could participate in national politics.