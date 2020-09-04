Sep 6 recognized as unforgettable day in military history: Dareshak

Punjab Irrigation Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Friday said that Sep 6 was an unforgettable day in military history of the world when valiant Pakistani armed forces thwarted evil designs of a big adversary that had attacked the country stealthily in the darkness of night

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Irrigation Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak Friday said that Sep 6 was an unforgettable day in military history of the world when valiant Pakistani armed forces thwarted evil designs of a big adversary that had attacked the country stealthily in the darkness of night.

Talking to APP, Dareshak said that Pakistani nation takes pride in its armed forces who not only repulsed attack by a mightier Indian side but also inflicted heavy damage on it.

He said that wars are fought with the united efforts of the people and the armed forces and that exactly what happened when Pakistani nation stood by their soldiers and registered victory.

Punjab Irrigation Minister hailed the armed forces as the pride of the nation whose battlefield skills and bravery was unmatched and acknowledged by the whole world.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking steps to further strengthen the armed forces.

He said that the defence day 2020 would be celebrated with enthusiasm across Pakistan on Sep 6 adding that ceremonies would also be held in Punjab like elsewhere in the country.

He said that people of Pakistan would be standing byPakistani armed forces to defend the motherland in case of anyexternal threat.