SEP to bolster youth employment in newly merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have initiated a Special Emphasis Programme (SEP) for the youth of the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) by bringing innovation in skill development.

The AIP-funded programme entitled "Installing Youth in Employment" will be mainly based on vocational trainings to youth and matching grants to enterprises to spur economic growth in the Merged Areas.

The present unemployment rate in the Merged Areas is 11% with a labour force participation of 40%. Female labour force participation stands at merely 3%. Currently, there are approximately 3,000 students enrolled in the various technical and vocational training institutes within the Merged Areas.

The SEP aims to elevate the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) to that of a moderator and facilitator, while giving the implementation role to service providers from the private sector.

Secretary Industries, Javed Marwat, while addressing the participants of the workshop said that a lot of impetus was on infrastructure development while human development also had to be undertaken on priority.

"There is a huge potential for private sector growth in the Merged Areas as there are untapped opportunities and unexploited resources that are up for grabs", he said. Mining, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, transport and marble have been recognised as the sectors with a lot of promise and potential.

Elaborating the specifics of the SEP, Sector Specialist of the UNDP Merged Areas Governance Project, Ahmed Umair said that the stipend-based training services would benefit 5,000 youth from the Merged Areas across a total engagement period of 12 months at a cost of PKR 120,000 per trainee.

The SEP is expected to result in gainful employment for 50% of the trainees (2,500), with an expected increase of 20% in mean household income.

Similarly, the matching grant component of the SEP will benefit 500 enterprises with an expected increase of 20% profitability post grant. The size of the grant would be between Rs 500,000 to 2,000,000. For piloting the programme, 3 districts have been proposed including Khyber, Kurram and Mohmand.