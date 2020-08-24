SEPA asked for speedy prosecution of violators of environmental laws

Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab has issued directives to Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) for speedy prosecution of the violators of environmental regulations and asked SEPA to file cases against such elements in Sindh Environmental Tribunal without any delay

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barrister Murtuza Wahab has issued directives to Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) for speedy prosecution of the violators of environmental regulations and asked SEPA to file cases against such elements in Sindh Environmental Tribunal without any delay.

To implement above directives, the Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Department, Sindh Khan Muhammad Mahar has conducted a review meeting of law and technical officers of SEPA.

He said that if environmental violation continues unabated then their cases must be prepared without any delay and be forwarded to Sindh Environmental Tribunal for litigation to stop such violations in letter and spirit.

He underlined the need of strengthening of law section of SEPA to fully equip it with necessary resources for the better functioning for the greater cause of environmental litigation.

He said that efficient legal staff means prompt and speedy prosecution of environmental violators which is need of the hour.

He also said that environmental investigation officers of SEPA may be provided basic training to prepare the court cases and they should have necessary perception on all legal complications related to effective enforcement of environmental laws.

Assistant Prosecutor General for Environment Advocate Shabana Asfandyar, Registrar Sindh EPA Tribunal Abida Perveen, Additional DG SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto and Directors Irfan Ahmad Abbasi and Ashique Ali Langah attended the meeting.