SEPA Asks Authorities In Hyderabad To Stop Polluting Fresh Waterways
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 10:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Director General Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal has directed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HWSBC) to stop polluting the fresh water channel named Wadhu Wah.
In this regard Mughal, accompanied by the corporation's Managing Director Zahid Khemptio, In Charge SEPA Hyderabad Region Imran Ali Abbassi and other officials, visited Wadhu Wah here on Friday. The DG objected to the ongoing practice of throwing solid waste and releasing municipal waste-water in Wadhu Wah, citing these activities as blatant environmental violations.
He asked the officials to ensure that solid waste was not thrown in Wadhu Wah and the drainage line of residential schemes and commercial plazas were also not connected with that channel.
Abbasi informed that a next round of meeting between the officials of SEPA and other departments over Wadhu Wah was scheduled after Muharram 10. According to him, the issue of Greater Qasimabad Drainage Project would be discussed in that meeting.
