SEPA asks traders to use oxy biodegradable bags

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial government’s guidelines of manufacturing, marketing and using only oxy biodegradable bags

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial government’s guidelines of manufacturing, marketing and using only oxy biodegradable bags.

A team of SEPA led by Assistant Director Technical Ali Nawaz Bhanbro visited different markets in Hyderabad the other day and interacted with the wholesalers of plastic bags.

The team briefed the traders about the hazardous effect non-biodegradable plastic bags on the environment as well as on human health.

They said the Sindh Government’s notification pertaining to the plastic bags had allowed the use of oxy biodegradable bags because they did not affect the environment the way ordinary plastic bags did.

The team said the use of biodegradable bags was legal and the manufacturers or sellers of such bags would not face any legal action.

The team also put up banners to create awareness about the unlawfully used and legally approved plastic bags.