SEPA Asks Traders To Use Oxy Biodegradable Bags
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM
The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial government’s guidelines of manufacturing, marketing and using only oxy biodegradable bags
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial government’s guidelines of manufacturing, marketing and using only oxy biodegradable bags.
A team of SEPA led by Assistant Director Technical Ali Nawaz Bhanbro visited different markets in Hyderabad the other day and interacted with the wholesalers of plastic bags.
The team briefed the traders about the hazardous effect non-biodegradable plastic bags on the environment as well as on human health.
They said the Sindh Government’s notification pertaining to the plastic bags had allowed the use of oxy biodegradable bags because they did not affect the environment the way ordinary plastic bags did.
The team said the use of biodegradable bags was legal and the manufacturers or sellers of such bags would not face any legal action.
The team also put up banners to create awareness about the unlawfully used and legally approved plastic bags.
Recent Stories
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency
Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder10 minutes ago
-
Ghazala welcomes resolution giving Z.A. Bhutto as Shaheed status2 minutes ago
-
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani2 minutes ago
-
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown2 minutes ago
-
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day20 minutes ago
-
PML-N urges KP to shun differences, work for public welfare projects11 minutes ago
-
PU marks World’s Women Day14 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to provide free legal aid to females for securing inheritance right5 minutes ago
-
Call for rapid adoption of AI, new technologies to empower youths3 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery3 minutes ago
-
APP marks International Women's Day with cake cutting ceremony8 minutes ago
-
LHC issues notices on plea against non-allocation of reserved seats to SIC8 minutes ago