Open Menu

SEPA Asks Traders To Use Oxy Biodegradable Bags

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:04 PM

SEPA asks traders to use oxy biodegradable bags

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial government’s guidelines of manufacturing, marketing and using only oxy biodegradable bags

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial government’s guidelines of manufacturing, marketing and using only oxy biodegradable bags.

A team of SEPA led by Assistant Director Technical Ali Nawaz Bhanbro visited different markets in Hyderabad the other day and interacted with the wholesalers of plastic bags.

The team briefed the traders about the hazardous effect non-biodegradable plastic bags on the environment as well as on human health.

They said the Sindh Government’s notification pertaining to the plastic bags had allowed the use of oxy biodegradable bags because they did not affect the environment the way ordinary plastic bags did.

The team said the use of biodegradable bags was legal and the manufacturers or sellers of such bags would not face any legal action.

The team also put up banners to create awareness about the unlawfully used and legally approved plastic bags.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Market Government

Recent Stories

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

IHC allows Allama Raja Nasir to meet PTI founder

10 minutes ago
 PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing perso ..

PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..

2 minutes ago
 Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey St ..

Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium

2 minutes ago
 500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai cr ..

500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown

2 minutes ago
 CED organises seminar to mark International Women' ..

CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day

20 minutes ago
British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi ..

British teen Bearman replaces sick Sainz at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

5 minutes ago
 Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record ..

Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures

20 minutes ago
 Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays

20 minutes ago
 AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of Marc ..

AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March

20 minutes ago
 Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agen ..

Blasts reported near ship off Yemen: security agency

10 minutes ago
 Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

Gaza hospital medic says aid airdrop kills five

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan