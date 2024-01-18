SEPA Authorities Direct To Implement Environmental Laws On Brick Kilns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Incharge Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Sanghar and Nausheroferoze, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti visited the brick kilns located at Mithani Road and Sanjhoro areas along with his team and reviewed the implementation of the Environment Act 2014.
He warned the kiln owners to implement the environmental protection law
Bhatti directed the brick kiln owners not to burn environmentally harmful fuels such as plastic shoes, poultry farm waste and plastic bags. He also advised them to install Zigzag Technology to reduce environmental impact.
The SEPA team cautioned the owners that failure to comply with the environmental law of 2014 would result in legal action against them.
The agency emphasized the need for adherence to the law and announced that legal proceedings would be initiated against those who do not operate their brick kilns under the environmental regulations.
Recent Stories
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Famous poet, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on death anniversary3 minutes ago
-
Traffic police register 81 cases against underage, without license drivers3 minutes ago
-
TDAP CEO opens 3rd Engineering & Healthcare Show3 minutes ago
-
Seminar urges comprehensive reforms to address electoral system flaws3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ambassador meets head of Zimbabwean state broadcaster board4 minutes ago
-
PEMRA asks TV channels to cover Pak-Iran tension with ‘utmost care’4 minutes ago
-
PIO Dr. Tariq Mehmood highlights Pakistan's role in the evolving landscape of digitization4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Indonesia agree to enhance cooperation in immigration, tourism4 minutes ago
-
Rangers uncover arsenal in Lyari14 minutes ago
-
Kids found dead at home in Sahiwal1 hour ago
-
Prolonged gas loadshedding, surge in LPG prices irk people1 hour ago
-
Very cold and dry weather likely in most KP districts1 hour ago