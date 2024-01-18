Open Menu

SEPA Authorities Direct To Implement Environmental Laws On Brick Kilns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The Incharge Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Sanghar and Nausheroferoze, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti visited the brick kilns located at Mithani Road and Sanjhoro areas along with his team and reviewed the implementation of the Environment Act 2014.

He warned the kiln owners to implement the environmental protection law

Bhatti directed the brick kiln owners not to burn environmentally harmful fuels such as plastic shoes, poultry farm waste and plastic bags. He also advised them to install Zigzag Technology to reduce environmental impact.

The SEPA team cautioned the owners that failure to comply with the environmental law of 2014 would result in legal action against them.

The agency emphasized the need for adherence to the law and announced that legal proceedings would be initiated against those who do not operate their brick kilns under the environmental regulations.

