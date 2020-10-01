UrduPoint.com
SEPA Books Drivers Violating Environmental Laws

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:20 PM

The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has launched a crackdown against the vehicles emitting excess amounts of the hydrocarbons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has launched a crackdown against the vehicles emitting excess amounts of the hydrocarbons.

A team of SEPA at the Jamshoro toll plaza on Thursday issued many penalty tickets to the private and the public transport vehicles not maintaining the permissible emission limit.

The Regional Director Imran Ali Abbasi informed that the team checked the exhaust pipes of the vehicles for the purpose. Up to a dozen drivers had also been booked for violating the environmental laws and regulations,he added.

