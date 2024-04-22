SEPA, Business Community Mark Earth Day At Indus River
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 11:37 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and representatives of Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry marked the Earth Day by cleaning solid waste from the banks of Indus River at Kotri barrage in Jamshoro district on Monday.
In Charge SEPA Hyderabad Region Abdul Jabbar Jokhio, Deputy Director Imran Ali Abbassi, the chamber's Sajid Junejo, Abdul Salama and others were present on the occasion in addition to participation by women and children.
The participants removed solid waste, especially plastic items from the river bank.
Speaking on the occasion, Abbassi said in order to save the planet from harmful effects of climate change the people would have to curb the use of plastic.
"Plastic is a threat to the earth and its climate," he underlined.
The SEPA's officers urged the people to plant trees.
