SEPA Closes Four Non-biodegradable Plastic Bags Manufacturing Units

Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

SEPA closes four non-biodegradable plastic bags manufacturing units

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has shut the four non-biodegradable plastic bags manufacturing units during raids conducted in Site industrial area here on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted by a team of SEPA district West, on the directives of Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Barister Murtuza Wahab, said a spokesperson of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development department Sindh.

The SEPA team found all the four units were manufacturing prohibited non-biodegradable plastic bags.

Taking action on the spot with the help of local police, the team stopped their operations since their manufacturing activity is the violation of ban on plastic bags in Sindh.

It may be pointed out that the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags is hazardous for human health and environment.

Being undissolvable after their use they remain in land environment causing serious negative impact on the soil with their toxic effects.

They also choke sewerage lines, struck in electric supply wires and hurt the aesthetics of living environment.

