SEPA Conducts Environmental Inspection Of Storage Depots Located In Taluka Daur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM

NAWABSHAH Aug 20 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Aug, 2025) Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Shaheed Benazirabad carried out an environmental inspection of oil storage depots located in Taluka Daur (District Shaheed Benazirabad).

The inspection was carried out on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister’s Advisor for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development, Dost Muhammad Rahimoon.

During the inspection, various environmental aspects were reviewed. Regional In-charge SEPA, Ali Muhammad Rind, informed that it was observed that several oil depots have not yet renewed their Environmental Management Plans (EMPs). He said that most of the depots have also failed to initiate plantation drives, which are crucial to reducing the harmful impacts of hydrocarbon and carbon dioxide emissions.

He said that many oil depots have not submitted Environmental Monitoring Reports (EMRs) and Environmental Management Plans (EMPs) as required.

The inspection team strictly directed depot administrations to comply with the provisions of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014.

Meanwhile depot operators were categorically warned that any violation would result in strict legal action.

A detailed report in this regard is being forwarded to the Director General SEPA for further necessary action against violators.

APP/rzq-nsm

