SEPA decides to strengthen its monitoring mechanism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) is in process to strengthen its monitoring mechanism ensuring that Federal, provincial and district government organizations along with autonomous bodies strictly comply with environmental standards.

A meeting chaired by SEPA Director General, Naeem Ahmed Mughal, here Wednesday also decided to extend and fine tune its regulatory framework for industries and public facilities (also encompassing hospitals, clinics, laboratories) across the province.

"No leniency will be exercised in handling the polluters, particularly those found indulged in serious violations of the provincial environmental laws," commented the SEPA chief.

The meeting was also attended by field officers of the agency from across the Sindh along with senior professionals and environmentalists.

Additional Director General, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto and Director Karachi Region Ashique Ali Langah were also present on this occasion.

Naeem Mughal on the occasion said SEPA during recent past got closed nearly 250 industrial units and business entities for polluting the atmosphere and natural resources in their surroundings in violations of Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 (SEP Act 2014).

He also expressed his satisfaction that more than 200 complaints of different nature regarding environment were successfully disposed of off, reflective of the level of dedication and commitment on part of the SEPA officials and staff.

The Director General of SEPA said since a broad and diverse range of responsibilities has been assigned to SEPA therefore all the field offices need to remain extremely vigilant and ensure immediate registration of violations threatening the environment.

Mughal said this was a gigantic task that SEPA was trying to duly realize despite its resource constraints in terms of finances as well human capital.

He directed that each and every SEPA field office must equally focus on monitoring of all categories of government organizations and institutions engaged in any form of industrial, commercial or manufacturing activity.

"Our basic objective is to ensure compliance on part of every private and public organization ensuring sustainable development in the province through pollution control and environmental protection," said the Managing Director of SEPA.

The field officers of SEPA were directed to send their daily progress reports to the head office and also feel free to contact him any time, if faced with any hindrance in realizing their official obligations.

Additional Director General of SEPA and the focal person of Sindh Hospital Waste Management, Waqar Hussain Phulpoto was asked to ensure that his field teams must expedite their visits to all categories of medical care facilities, in all parts of the province and despatch their daily progress reports.

The SEPA chief was of the view that special focus of monitoring must be on unauthorized industrial and commercial setups working in and around the residential.

These, he said have miserably affected the well being of the residents.