SEPA Directs Shopkeepers Not To Use Prohibited Plastic Bags

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:06 PM

SEPA directs shopkeepers not to use prohibited plastic bags

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Malir District monitoring team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) Thursday directed the shopkeepers of markets and shops in landhi 6 and Quaidabad areas of Karachi city not to use prohibited plastic bags.

The monitoring team, led by deputy director SEPA, Muneer Ahmed Abbasi, had visited different areas in port city.

The team warned shopkeepers that if anyone did not follow directives, the strict action would be taken against them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Spokesperson of Sindh government and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, Barrister Murtaza Wahab issued clear directives to different monitoring teams of SEPA to implement the law related to banning use of plastic bags in the province.

The action must be taken against anyone found to be involved in violation of this ban, Advisor asked.

However, Sindh government had banned the use of non-biodegradable plastic in the province

