SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) convened an emergency meeting on Monday to review and enhance the safe disposal practices for hazardous waste in the city.

The meeting was presided over by the Director General SEPA, Naeem Ahmed Mughal and attended by representatives from six leading incineration companies operating in Karachi.

In his opening remarks, DG SEPA emphasized the need for an efficient disposal mechanism for hazardous waste material at incinerator plants, ensuring environmental safety and public health.

He further said that those involved in unsafe practices for hazardous waste disposal shall be dealt with iron hands. Also, fake incineration service providers will not be spared from strict legal action. Moreover, he added, if any staff of SEPA found involved in supporting unsafe practices of hazardous waste disposal shall be placed under suspension.

The current performance and functioning status of the incineration plants were also reviewed in the meeting, with a focus on maintaining operational excellence.

The meeting discussed the energy and electricity consumption of the incineration plants, highlighting the importance of energy efficiency in the disposal process.

The cost-effectiveness of incineration as a waste disposal method was also analyzed, considering both economic and environmental impacts.

The prevailing handling mechanisms, including transportation, storage, and disposal of both hazardous and non-hazardous waste materials, were also scrutinized in the meeting for improvements.

The representatives were instructed to maintain accurate quantification records of waste handling, including ash disposal, to ensure transparency and accountability.

It was stressed in the meeting that a comprehensive list of waste materials and their sources is to be provided, aiding in

the tracking and management of hazardous waste.

The status of pollution control equipment and monitoring reports were reviewed to ensure compliance with environmental standards.

The companies were reminded to adhere to the conditions of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval, with a compliance report to be submitted for review.

Senior Director SEPA Waqar Hussain Phulpoto was assigned the task to monitor the incinerator of KMC installed at Mewah Shah to decide further course of action in this regard.

Naeem Mughal said that SEPA is committed to safeguarding the environment and public health by enforcing stringent waste disposal practices, apart from other pollution control measures.

"This meeting marks a significant step towards a cleaner and safer Karachi", he concluded.

Besides DG SEPA and Senior Director; Director Waris Gabol and Deputy Directors Mujtaba Baig, Muneer Abbasi and Kamran Khan were also present in the meeting.