SEPA expedites campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has expedited its efforts to combat the menace of atmospheric pollution caused by faulty vehicles in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has expedited its efforts to combat the menace of atmospheric pollution caused by faulty vehicles in Karachi

During the efforts initiated only early this month 224 vehicles were thoroughly examined by a team of SEPA professionals who facilitated police department to fine 62 of these found exceeding the limits of safe emissions.

According to a SEPA official, 24 motor cars were checked at Sea View Wednesday by a team headed by SEPA officer and traffic police were facilitated to fine five discharging fumes above permissible levels.