SEPA For Improving CEPT's Performance To Meet Environmental Standards

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 10:09 PM

A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) visited Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CEPT) in Kotri SITE area and issued directions to Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to upgrade the plant's performance to meet the environmental standards

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :A team of Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) visited Combined Effluent Treatment Plant (CEPT) in Kotri SITE area and issued directions to Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to upgrade the plant's performance to meet the environmental standards.

An official of SEPA informed here on Saturday that the Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal and In-charge SEPA Hyderabad Region Imran Abbassi visited the CEPT which was built by the provincial government but it was being operated by KATI.

The officials said the plant was not meeting the standard of CoD, BoD, nitrate and sulphate emissions and that there were also concerns about its capacity.

The DG gave one month to KATI to address the problems and to ensure that industrial wastewater was not being released without proper treatment in the KB Feeder canal which had been supplying water to Karachi and Thatta.

The DG also asked KATI to conduct a capacity audit of the plant at the earliest.

After the visit, the DG held a meeting with the office bearers of KATI at the association's office in Kotri SITE area.

