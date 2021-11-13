SEPA for strict action against brick kilns using sub standard fuel

On special directives of Director General Sindh Department of Environment Naeem Ahmed Mughal, a team of Regional In-charge Department of Environment Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbal inspected brick kilns operating on Gupchani Shahpur Chakar Road and its suburbs and checked the fuel used in kilns

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :On special directives of Director General Sindh Department of Environment Naeem Ahmed Mughal, a team of Regional In-charge Department of Environment Shaheed Benazirabad Gul Ameer Sumbal inspected brick kilns operating on Gupchani Shahpur Chakar Road and its suburbs and checked the fuel used in kilns.

After verifying usage of prohibited items, the team barred the kiln owners from further operation of kilns and instructed them to appear before the Director General Department of Environment. Regional in-charge Gul Ameer Sumbal warned brick kiln owners to use environment friendly fuel, construct and run kilns according to law or in other cases strict legal action would be initiated, which included sealing of kilns and registration of cases against kiln owners.

Regional incharge environment Gul Ameer said that the action was initiated against brick kilns on the instructions of the Director General in order to clean the entire area from contamination.

On the occasion the brick kiln owners assured they would not use prohibited burning items in future. But when the kilns were raided the team found dumps of garbage, plastic bottles, rubber, discarded leather shoes, waste of sugar mills, poultry farms and other prohibited items for baking bricks.

The Regional Director expressed his anger over the situation and advised kiln owners to switch over their kilns to the latest zigzag technology and burning environmentally friendly material. He warned that in future if these kilns were found running on environment enemy fuel then action would be initiated against them under SEPA Act 2014.