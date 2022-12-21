UrduPoint.com

SEPA For Strict Action Against Brick Kilns Using Sub Standard Fuel

Published December 21, 2022

SEPA for strict action against brick kilns using sub standard fuel

On the directives of Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate change, Coastal Development, and Boards and Universities Muhammad Ismail Rahu and Director General Sindh Environment Protection Authority (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, the In-charge SEPA Benazirabad Region Gul Ameer Sumbal and his team on public complaints paid a surprise visit brick kilns on Jamsahib Road and Bucheri bypass and shut down the burning of anti-environment material as fuel.

He instructed brick kiln owners to appear before the Director General Environment Protection.

He warned that in case of non-appearance legal action would be initiated against kiln owners under Environment Protection Law 2014.

Regional in-charge said the kiln owners are repeatedly instructed by the Environment Protection Department to use environment-friendly fuel and also to plant trees there in order to make the environment better.

He said that the government's Environment Protection Law 2014 shall be implemented but owners were reluctant to follow the rules following which the action was initiated.

