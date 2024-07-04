Open Menu

SEPA For Strict Action Against Brick Kilns Using Sub Standard Fuel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The team of Environment Protection Organization Shaheed Benazirabad visited the brick kilns located in Taluka Qazi Ahmed .

Sindh Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahmon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Nabila Umar, Director General of Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal, Regional Incharge of Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr. Gul Amir Sambal along with his team visited and inspected the brick kiln at Pabju Road, Jamal Shah Road and Qazi Ahmed.

On the occasion of the visit, environment-friendly fuels such as plastic, burnt shoes, cardboard, rubber were being burnt in the kilns, which are causing environmental pollution.

SEPA team warned the owners to stop burning garbage and plant saplings in compliance with the Environment Protection Act, 2014, adding that no one would be allowed to burn banned fuel if the practice was not stopped legal action will be taken against the owners.

The regional in-charge said that next week, an awareness seminar will be held at Deputy Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad to introduce zigzag technology . In which kiln owners will participate.

