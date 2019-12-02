SEPA gets more than 100 brick kilns closed in Karachi

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency here on Monday closed more than 100 small sized brick kilns emitting hazardous fumes and jeopardizing public health at Yousuf Brohi Goth in Khuda ki Basti area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Environmental Protection Agency here on Monday closed more than 100 small sized brick kilns emitting hazardous fumes and jeopardizing public health at Yousuf Brohi Goth in Khuda ki Basti area.

A technical team headed by Regional Director, SEPA - Karachi, Aashiq Ali Langah during an inspection of these kilns, found these to be using pieces of rubber tire pieces and clothes as fuel causing severe atmospheric pollution in the vicinity.

The site was visited as per directives of Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development who had taken serious notice of public complaints about the menace.

The team that also included Waris Gabol, Deputy Director besides other SEPA officials was accompanied by local police and managed stopping these unauthorized units on immediate basis.

It is under the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 that air emission beyond permissible limit is a punishable offence, authorizing SEPA to get activities causing environmental pollution closed.