Open Menu

SEPA Holds Walk ,seminar To Mark “World Environment Day”

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

SEPA holds walk ,seminar to mark “World Environment Day”

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) On the directives of Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Dost Muhammad Rahimoon, Secretary Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development under the Nabila Umar, Director General Sindh Environment Protection Authority (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal Dr. Gul Amir Sambal, Regional Incharge of SIPA Shaheed Benazirabad, arranged an awareness walk and seminar at District Health Office Nawabshah regarding “World Environment Day” with the support of District Health Office and Forest Department.

After an awareness walk and seminar, saplings were planted in District Health Office Nawabshah, in which District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, lady health workers, Officers of SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad and local people participated in the seminar.

Regional Incharge of Sepa Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Gul Amir Sambal and DHO Dr. Asadullah Dahri and others said that environmental pollution is increasing rapidly in Pakistan, especially in Sindh. Growing population, waste of factories, excessive use of plastic and deforestation are causing adverse effects on the environment. He added that there is an urgent need to take steps to improve the environment, including planting trees, implementing environmental laws, generating solar and wind power and using low-melting plastics. The people were informed about the harmful effects of environmental and climate change and highlighted the importance of planting trees. On this occasion saplings were also planted by SEPA.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Nawabshah

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

55 minutes ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

2 hours ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

3 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

3 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

4 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

4 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan