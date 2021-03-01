UrduPoint.com
SEPA Holds Workshop To Create Awareness About Geography, Astronomy

Mon 01st March 2021



HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A-day long workshop on Geography and Astronomy education and awareness was held on Sunday at Government Sachal Sarmast college Hirabad,Hyderabad.

The workshop was organised by Space Education and Awareness Program (SEAP) under guidance of Professor Sujo Meghwar from Department of Geography , University of Sindh, Jamshoro and Professor Manthar Ali Brohi from SSC Hyderabad. The workshop was managed by SEAP director Karim Tabsum.

The workshop comprised Models, Maps, Documentaries and lectures and also exhibited to represent Climate change, Pollution, Global warming, Ozone layer depleting, Plantation, availability of natural resources.

More than 800 students and 50 teachers from different Schools , Colleges and Universities from Hyderabad region attended the workshop.

During workshop students and teachers of the Department of Geography, University of Sindh, Jamshoro delivered lectures and presentations about local and global climatic, pollution , water issues through models and Maps.

Prof. Zebunissa Samoon said that pollution was a poison for human life and needed strict action to save life from it.

Professor Shaista khan said, industries of the world are very dangerous for human life that needed to balance to address the atmospheric matters.

Prof. Syed Jurial shah said all students are required to know about issues of earth. The chief organiser Prof. Manthar Brohi said we are living in a dangerous world with acute shortage of water. In the last, chief patron of SEAP Dr. Sujo Meghwar addressed the audience that climate change and global warming are dangerous to our earth, we all should be aware of the major problems which are badly harmful for earth. The plantation is the best solution to come over these problems. He took an oath via raising the hands that after this workshop you will plant trees and guide others to plant trees.

Professors from Hyderabad region participated workshop including Prof.Zona shaikh, Prof. Asma kakar, Prof. Anoshia, Prof. Natashah, Prof. Marvi, Prof. Qadir Magsi, Prof.Rashid Malokani, Prof. Noor u din kashkeli, Prof. Syed Juria shah, Prof.Mashooque lashari, Prof. Atta Kalhoro, Prof.Ghulam Hussain khoso, Prof.Shaique meom, Prof. khurram Bhatti and others. Students attended Ronum, Hijab, Bushra, Quym, Anwer, Ramesh, Kashif, Moshin and others.

