SEPA Imposes Fine On Vehicles Emitting Smoke Above SEQS Limits

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), for taking action against polluting vehicles, conducted checking of vehicles on busy roads of Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Karachi with the help of traffic police and imposed Rs 36000 in terms of fines on 36 vehicles emitting smoke above the limits of Sindh Environmental Quality Standards (SEQS).

As many as 109 small and large vehicles were inspected in the three major cities of the Sindh during which the amount of smoke and toxicity emitted from them was inspected with the help of the latest equipment, said a statement on Friday.

During the check, out of 109 vehicles, 36 vehicles were found to be emitting smoke beyond the prescribed limits of SEQS and a total fine of Rs 36,000 was imposed on them thru the traffic police.

Proportionately, 30 percent of the vehicles checked were found to be spreading pollution mainly due to substandard fuel consumption and improper maintenance of vehicle engines and silencers.

The operation was overseen by Deputy Director Instrument Engineering, Sada Bakhsh, while field teams from SEPA's regional offices in the three cities took part in the operation.

SEPA urges vehicle owners to keep their vehicles tuned regularly and keep their engine and silencer in good condition so that their emissions do not exceed the provincial environmental standards.

