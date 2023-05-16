UrduPoint.com

SEPA Incharge Annoyed With Administration Over Non Functional Of Water Treatment Plant, Sanitation Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Regional In-charge SEPA, Gul Ameer Sumbal along with a team of Department of Environment Protection visit of Gajrah Wah Sewerage Treatment Plant 1 on Tuesday and expressed anger over the non-functioning of the water treatment plant, release of municipal water in Main Gajrah Wah Canal without treatment and dumping of city garbage at prohibited locations

Sumbal said the team, on the directives of Provincial Minister Environment, climate changes, coastal areas development and boards and universities Muhammad Ismail Rahu and Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal visited the Gajrah Wah Sewerage Treatment Plant.

Team noticed that the sewerage treatment plant was non-functional for several months while municipal water was also being released without treatment in the canal. The environment had received several complaints in this regard and also dumping garbage at prohibited sites.

Regional In-charge SEPA said that a treatment plant was installed to run the water disposal system in a better style but it is lying closed for several months and sewerage water of the city was being released in the canal without treatment, which may cause danger of spread of diseases.

He said that the city garbage was also being burnt near Gajrah Wah Canal in contravention of section 14 of environment law 2014. He said that the department issued scores of notices to the Municipal Commissioner and Public Health Engineering Department.

He said that despite the registration of a case in the court of Judicial Magistrate2 Nawabshah, the garbage was still being burnt at prohibited sites. He said that the SEPA team in this regard recommended higher authorities to serve notice against concerned authority so that treatment plants could be made functional at the earliest for the release of scientifically treated sewage water under the environmental law.

