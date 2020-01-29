SEPA initiates assessment of restaurant operating near seaside

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has embarked upon an environmental assessment of restaurants and food outlets functional at sea side

It was as per directives of Barrister Murtaza Wahab, the Advisor to the Sindh CM that a SEPA team, led by Ubaidullah Magsi, made extensive review of measures adopted for waste disposal by these eateries at Boat Basin and Do-Darya.

Equal focus of the team was on mechanism being adopted for elimination of both biodegradable and non biodegradable waste generated by these units.

"Our objective is to ensure that these eateries neither dump their waste into sea nor in any manner compromise air quality in their surroundings," said the concerned official.

General cleanliness and hygiene related standards adopted by these units were also taken into account and the team found these to be questionable.

Action against violators of SEPA Act 2014, he said will be taken after detailed compilation of the collected record and presentation of report to the senior authorities.